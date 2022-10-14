Canada’s highlight on third day of track worlds was Maggie Coles-Lyster’s fourth in the omnium

Maggie Coles-Lyster came close to an omnium medal on Friday’s third day of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France. It was a day for both Canada’s world championships vets and rookies, as the event reached its midpoint.

The day began with men’s 1-km time trial qualifying. Here, Canadian James Hedgcock had the sixth best time, but Ryan Dodyk couldn’t make it to the final.

In the men’s kilo final, Hedgcock had a blisteringly fast start. But 20 minutes later he found himself in eighth place. Dutchman Jeffrey Hoogland powered to his third world title.

Maggie Coles-Lyster’s women’s omnium journey started with a bang as she took third in the scratch race. In the tempo, Coles-Lyster earned a point early but unfortunately wasn’t part of the quartet that lapped the field. Still, she took 7th. A fifth place in the elimination race had her only two points from the podium–94 points to Maria Martins and Anita Yvonne Stenberg’s 96 points.

In the points race there were 80 laps to roll with a sprint every 10 laps. The final sprint doubled the points. Coles-Lyster snagged three points on the 8th sprint, but, alas, she couldn’t secure any more.

Men’s individual pursuit qualifying saw Chris Ernst perform the best out of three Canadians–4:11.661 for 12th place. Carson Mattern placed 13th and Sean Richardson came 20th, but only the first four would contest the final. Who qualified with the best time? A certain Filippo Ganna. In the gold medal match he set a world record of 3:59.636.

Mathias Guillemette was Canada’s entrant in the men’s point race. His 16 points afforded him 13th place.