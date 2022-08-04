Canada’s Jackson 11th in Commonwealth Games time trial

Thursday saw the first road bike action of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, with the women’s time trial near Wolverhampton. Three Canadians finished in the top 13, Alison Jackson the top Canuck in 11th.

Jackson, whose last race was coming seventh in the Baloise Ladies Tour in Belgium, negotiated the 29-km route in 42:53. Leah Kirchmann, last seen coming 90th in the Giro d’Italia Donne, was three seconds slower and came 13th.

Simone Boilard was 71st in the Tour de France Femmes. She posted at time of 43:09 and came 14th.

Thursday’s winner was Aussie Grace Brown, who stopped the clock at 40:05. Silver went to Englishwoman Anna Henderson and Kiwi Georgia Williams rounded out the podium.

Canadian Michael Foley and Pier-André Coté tackle the men’s 37-km chromo later.

Canada has hosted the Commonwealth Games five times, including the first edition, Hamilton 1930.