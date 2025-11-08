Canada’s Jean William Prévost takes silver in BMX freestyle flatland at urban worlds

Jean William Prévost delivered another world-class ride Friday. The Kirkland, Que. rider took silver in the BMX freestyle flatland final at the 2025 UCI urban cycling world championships in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Montreal-based rider scored 89.33 points. He improved on his bronze from last year’s world championships in Abu Dhabi. His run showcased his trademark mix of speed, control and technical precision. That was good enough to secure a career-best result on the world stage.

Prévost was one of two Canadians in the Flatland field. Fellow veteran Jean-François Boulianne also reached the final and placed seventh, adding to a strong showing for Canada in the discipline.

