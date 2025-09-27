Canada’s Magdeleine Vallières is the new UCI world champion

Breaking news. History has been made. Canada’s Magdeleine Vallières is the new world champion. She broke away on the final climb taking an incredible win!

She is the first ever elite world champion on the road from Canada. Three Canadians have podiumed before—Steve Bauer, Alison Sydor, and Mike Woods.

The Sherbrooke, Que., rider played it cool on Kigali’s punishing 164.6-km circuit.

Vallières always at the front

The women faced 11 laps, each featuring the steep Côte de Kigali Golf and the cobbled Côte de Kimihurura. Lotte Kopecky did not travel to defend her title. Vallières was smart, riding near the front in the early miles, but never putting her nose in the wind.

Early in the race, Carina Schrempf broke away solo. That was followed by attacks from Julie Van de Velde and Shirin van Anrooij, forming a leading trio. Later, Rüegg and Benito joined the front, while a chasing group—including Vallières, Markus, and García—closed the gap.

In the final stages, Vallières, Niamh Fisher-Black, and Mavi García managed to break free, leaving the favourites, including Vollering and Longo Borghini, struggling to match the pace. On the last climb of the Côte de Kimihurura, Vallières launched a decisive attack, igniting a thrilling finale as the medals came into sight.

After the race, she said, “The girls believed in me, so I believed in myself.”

She said she knew she had to take off on the final climb. “I knew I wouldn’t win in the sprint. I saw Fisher-Black was fading and told myself I had to go.”

“I can’t believe it,” she said. As she receiver her rainbow jerseys her teammates–Alison Jackson, Olivia Baril, Laury Milette and Emilie Fortin cheered her on, yelling, “Magdeleine! Magdeleine!”

Vallières said as a girl, it was always her goal to win a special jersey. On Saturday, she won the most presitigious one of all—the rainbow. She will now wear the coveted kit for a full year. And she will have a unique honour of defending it on home turf. In 2026, the UCI road world championships are taking place in Montreal.

