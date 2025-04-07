Canada’s Michael Leonard posts career-best WorldTour result at Itzulia Basque Country

Monday in Vitoria-Gasteiz was the setting for the opening of the sixth 2025 WorldTour stage race, the 64th Itzulia Basque Country, a 16.5-km time trial where Michael Leonard earned one of his greatest professional performances with 10th place. He will wear the race’s first best young rider jersey on Tuesday. Two GC favourites hoping to wear the champion’s txapela beret in six days, João Almeida and Florian Lipowitz, were inside a second of winner Max Schachmann’s time.

Last Season

Last year’s Itzulia Basque Country is better known for the devastating crash that badly hurt Jonas Vingegaard, Remco Evenepoel, Jay Vine and several others than Juan Ayuso’s first major stage race win. None of the four are back in the Basque Country.

The Course

From high above, the parcours of the short time trial resembled a grotesquely deflating balloon on a short string. The start ramp was on an indoor basketball court and the riders exited the arena. There was a Cat. 3 climb of such insignificance that its categorization existed only to assign a first polka dot jersey for Tuesday. The intermediate time check was at the 4.3-km mark.

Ineos’ Leonard is the lone Canadian in the race. Like WorldTour stage race Paris-Nice, Israel-Premier Tech isn’t contesting this one.

Soudal-QuickStep’s Brit Ethan Hayter was an early leader at 18:43, but his throne was soon usurped by German teammate Max Schachmann with 18:37. Both joined the team this year, “Schachquach” for the second time. Leonard was among the final five riders to take on the course. He finished 16 seconds slower than the German.

How the GC Favourites Fared

On the podium of last week’s Volta a Catalunya, Enric Mas seldom does well in chronos; he’ll have to make up time in the mountains.

João Almeida, whose Paris-Nice GC aspiration was a notable victim of Ineos and Visma-Lease a Bike splitting the peloton on Stage 6, is another overall favourite. He was +0.00.54 slower than Schachmann. Florian Lipowitz’s Paris-Nice runner-up was his second major stage race podium, and his third place on Monday puts him in prime position before the road stages. Pello Bilbao has finished in the top-10 of all three 2025 stage races he has contested; he was 26 seconds in arrears. Mattias Skjelmose was third in both last year’s Basque Country opening chrono and the final GC, and eighth place on Monday will satisfy him. American national champion Brandon McNulty, fifth on GC last season, was the last to start and could only record 24th.

For a stage race with such consistently hilly road stages, the 2025 Itzulia Basque Country is curiously free of summit finishes. Tuesday is the first hilly day.

2025 Itzulia Basque Country Stage 1

1) Max Schachmann (Germany/Soudal-Quick Step) 18:37

2) João Almeida (Portugal/UAE-Emirates) s.t.

3) Florian Lipowitz (Germany/Bora-Hansgrohe) +0:01

10) Michael Leonard (Canada/Ineos) +0:16