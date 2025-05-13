Canada’s Nickolas Zukowsky crashes out of first Grand Tour

Tuesday’s first 2025 Giro d’Italia in Italy wasn’t the zippiest affair, but it ended in a crucial Picnic-PostNL victory for Casper van Uden. It was marred by Canadian Nickolas Zukowsky crashing out early in the day. Although Dutchmen finished in all the top-3 positions, Mads Pedersen kept the pink jersey.

The Course

All the hills were located in the first half of 189 km from Alberobello to Lecce on the heel of Italy’s boot. A 12-km circuit of the city would end the day.

A solitary fugitive bothered to bolt on Tuesday. Spaniard Francisco Muñoz of Polti-VisitMalta rolled up a 4:00 gap.

With 125 km to go, Pedersen and Canadian Nick Zukowsky were two of two doze ridenrs held up or caught up in a crash. Zukowsky clutched his collarbone and shook his head. His first Grand Tour was over.

At the Red Bull bonus sprint, Primož Roglič came two seconds closer to Pedersen and put two more seconds into main GC rival Juan Ayuso. Muñoz was absorbed 57 km to go. So now what? First there was an intermediate sprint where Olav Kooij prevailed.

A crash at a roundabout placed Pedersen at the back of the peloton. He would expend a lot of energy making his way up the strung-out peloton in the urban landscape. Considering that his teammate Giulio Ciccone also needed help to get back to the bunch, Lidl-Trek did well to escort both forward.

With Kaden Groves’ Alpecin-Deceuninck leading at the 2-km-to-go point, Pedersen seemed too buried to vie for the win. By the red kite, he had moved up. But the final curves close to the finish line made for a chaotic finale. Van Uden was the strongest and Pedersen couldn’t get around him on the right-hand barriers.

There are too many hills in the final 30 km of Wednesday’s corsa for the sprinters.

2025 Giro d’Italia Stage 4

1) Casper van Uden (The Netherlands/Picnic-PostNL) 4:02:21

2) Olav Kooij (The Netherlands/Visma-Lease a Bike) s.t.

3) Maikel Zijlaard (The Netherlands/Tudor) s.t.

30) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

67) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

2025 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Mads Pedersen (Denmark/Lidl-Trek) 11:44:31

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Red Bull) +0:07

3) Mathias Vacek (Czechia/Lidl-Trek) +0:14

34) Derek Gee (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:34