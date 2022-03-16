Canadian carbon fiber bike manufacturer Bridge Bike Works secures angel round funding

OvareVentures is adding to its portfolio of outdoor and active brands with an investment in Toronto carbon fiber bicycle manufacturer Bridge Bike Works. Bike sales boomed by as much as 120 per cent during the pandemic, with consumer expectations refocusing on locally made products. Bridge is aiming to take advantage of this industry growth with the launch of its manufacturing facility and the introduction of its “Surveyor” all-road model, available later this summer.

Co-founders Frank Gairdner and Mike Yakubowicz are the people behind Bridge. Frank is a serial outdoor product entrepreneur who previously co-founded TriggerTech, a patented trigger mechanism for firearms and crossbows that was one of Canada’s fastest-growing manufacturing companies in 2020. In 2018 he helped launch Carbon Marine, the first company in the world to manufacture high-performance fully carbon fiber power boats. Michael Yakubowicz is an internationally recognized boutique bike curator and designer and the owner of Blacksmith Cycle, a Toronto shop specializing in sourcing, building, and servicing dream bikes for clients.

“Bridge is one of the only carbon bike brands made in Canada,” Gairdner said. “The biggest benefit of making your own bikes is that you can control every element of the process, from tooling and layup to total quality control. Our carbon framesets are for cyclists who demand the quality that locally made requires. Authentic full cycle means design, engineering, production, and community, all under one roof.” Bridge is aiming to stand out from the crowd with a modern customer-centric focus and a lifetime warranty on all products.

Bridge debuted with an all-road handmade carbon model called the Surveyor, offered as part of the Origin 100 collection that is limited to 100 frames for 2022. Component partners include top-tier suppliers, including Shimano, SRAM, Enve, Fizik, Lightweight, Zipp, and SILCA. The frame will sell for $4,999. If you’re interested, you can preorder at BridgeBikeWorks.com

Currently, bikes are available for delivery in the U.S. and Canada in summer of 2022. Bridge will also have up to 20 premium international dealers in 2022.