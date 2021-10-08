Canadian CX champs return

It’s been two years since we’ve been able to watch or race in the National cyclocross championships. On Nov. 26-28 that drought will end. The 2021 Lazer Canadian cyclocross championships take place at Bear Mountain, in Langford, B.C.

“After a long 2 year absence, we are eager to bring back the Canadian championships to the national cycling community and showcase what BC west-coast cyclocross has to offer,” Jon Watkin, event director said. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, cyclocross has suffered like many other sports, and we are so excited to invite participants young and old to take part in what is truly a celebration of a return to sport.”

The event is expected to draw over 500 participants nation-wide and attract cyclocross enthusiasts from all ages and abilities. The action-packed weekend begins on the afternoon of Friday Nov. 26, where riders will have access to the course for training and the opportunity to take part in hosted skills camps by local coaches. Later that evening, the course will feature a singlespeed cyclocross night race hosted by Broad Street Cycles bike shop.

The Canadian cyclocross championships are the focus of the weekend and begin on Saturday Nov. 27 with Challenge races for youth and sportif categories. The highlight events are the championship races for junior, under-23, masters, and elite categories.

On Sunday, Nov 28, racing continues with the Trek Bear Crossing Grand Prix CX UCI C2 event that invites international elite and junior participants to race with their Canadian counterparts and attempt to gain valuable UCI World Ranking Points. It also gives masters racers the opportunity to extend their weekend of racing and also gain national ranking points that will count into the 2022 national cyclocross championships. During the weekend, a dedicated “Kids Cross” event will offer some fun guided activities to kids from ages four to 12. These will be led by The Cycling Co. in partnership with Westshore Bikes.

To learn more or register for the event, you can visit Bear Crossing Grand Prix.