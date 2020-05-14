Canadian cycling community mourns the passing of Kelyn Akuna

Kelyn Akuna, manager of the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Mitlon, On. passed away over the weekend. He was heavily involved in the cycling community, both as an athlete and as a track manager for the Milton velodrome. He worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure everything ran smoothly and helped build a sense of community for the cyclists training at Milton.

Akuna was known for going well beyond the requirements of his position. When the Ghanaian para-track national team wasn’t able to ship bikes to the 2020 Milton para-cycling track World Championships, he stepped in and was able to get them set up with tandems to race with.

Before coming to Milton, Akuna ran the Burnaby Velodrome in B.C. Prior to that he was a member of the U.S. national track team, and continued to ride competitively in the Canadian cycling scene.

A memorial fund has been created to support his wife, Tara Akuna, and their two young sons as they deal with the costs associate with his death and to help get them on their feet.

Canadian cyclists have begun posting their favourite moments with Kelyn Akuna, sharing and their sadness at his passing and honouring his memory.

absolutely gutted. kelyn was one of the best – a competitive athlete, a mentor to myself and many others, and a passionate leader dedicated to improving his community. he will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/Z4k9eHz2aE — gillian carleton (@gilliancarleton) May 14, 2020

It is with great sadness to have lost such a kind and beautiful soul. Kelyn we will miss you.

Kelyn Akuna Memorial Fund https://t.co/O8WhSAtSBE — Kits Energy (@kitsenergy) May 14, 2020

This photo will always be my favourite! Kelyn on the left helping coach my then 9 year old daughter Charley on the right!! pic.twitter.com/pTfCqEdv5x — Matt Baker (@HRPSbikecop) May 14, 2020

The world lost an amazing human, skilled racer, and dedicated community member last weekend. Sending love & light to Kelyn Akuna's family & friends in these difficult times. You will be greatly missed ♥️ pic.twitter.com/HF2jKlALiL — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) May 14, 2020

The Valley Preferred Cycling Center joins our fellow members of the track community in mourning the passing of Kelyn Akuna who made so many contributions to our sport. #trackcycling has lost a great leader in the sport. Tailwinds… pic.twitter.com/hhB9M2952b — The Velodrome (@thevelodrome) May 14, 2020

We have lost a special one. Kelyn was a great athlete, coach and father. A passionate friend to many and always willing to give. We will miss you, Brother ❤ #RIPKelyn #CyclingFamily You can help his family out… https://t.co/95LeNp0WCq — Performance-United (@PerformUnite) May 14, 2020