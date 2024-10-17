Canadian Cycling Hall of Fame to induct five new members

Five new members will join the Canadian Cycling Hall of Fame on Oct. 27, in Ottawa, Ont., during Cycling Canada’s Annual Conference. Athletes Anne Samplonius, Sylvia Burka, and Susan Palmer will be honoured, along with Rob Jones and Tracy Harkness for their contributions as builders.

Founded in 2015, the Hall of Fame recognizes outstanding contributions to Canadian cycling. With this year’s class, the Hall will have 41 members—31 athletes and 10 builders.

2024 Inductees

Sylvia Burka

Born in Winnipeg, Man., Sylvia Burka excelled in both winter and summer sports, despite losing an eye as a child. She represented Canada in three Winter Olympics as a speed skater before taking up track cycling in 1975. A trailblazer in women’s cycling, Burka won 12 national sprint titles in the 100m, pursuit, time trial, and road race events, inspiring future Canadian cyclists like Clara Hughes and Leah Kirchmann.

Susan Palmer

Sue Palmer has been a key figure in Canadian cycling, representing Canada internationally for over two decades. A veteran of 11 UCI road world championships from 1993 to 2006, Palmer demonstrated exceptional endurance and skill, solidifying her place among the country’s top cyclists.

Anne Samplonius

Anne Samplonius had a successful career with the national team, competing in international events for nearly two decades. She participated in 10 UCI road world championships between 1993 and 2010, earning a reputation as a top time trial specialist and a pillar of Canadian women’s cycling.

Rob Jones and Tracy Harkness

Rob Jones and Tracy Harkness have been key figures in Canadian cycling’s growth. They co-founded Canadian Cyclist in 1994, which became a major voice for cycling news and events. Their work has greatly influenced the sport’s development and fostered a strong cycling community in Canada.

