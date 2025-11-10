Canadian cycling talent: Reminder to apply for 2026 Global Relay grants

Only a few days left!

Canadian cycling talent should apply now for the 2026 Global Relay Bridge the Gap grants. Funding goes toward athletes and mentorship along with special projects. The goal is to help young riders make it to the professional level.

Canadian riders aiming for the pro peloton face a deadline soon. Applications for the 2026 Global Relay Bridge the Gap fund end on Nov. 15.

The program started back in 2012. It has helped hundreds of Canadian cyclists over the years. Some riders went after spots on WorldTour teams. Some represented the country on the world stage. (One won the world road championships.)

The 2026 grants focus on three key areas.

Athlete grants are open to men from 19 to 25 years old. Women from 19 to 29 can apply too. Riders need to be Cat 2 or higher on the road. Exceptional juniors qualify as well. This year marks the first time applicants must send power testing results. They also have to provide a budget for the season.

The mentorship program links promising riders with current or former pros. Those pros offer guidance to the up and comers. Spots fill up fast. All recipients of athlete grants get an automatic invite to join. Cyclists who want to mentor others can send an email to info@btgfund.org.

Special project grants target clubs and teams. They also go to initiatives that help young Canadian riders compete abroad. Projects for under-19 and under-23 riders get priority. Organizers supporting athletes up to age 25 can still apply.

Applications opened recently. Submit them online before November 15 at 9 p.m. PT. The fund will notify successful applicants early next year.

The BTG fund serves as a major step for Canadian riders. It helps them break into the pro scene. Riders and teams everywhere in the country should consider applying.

To apply, head on over to Apply – Global Relay.