Canadian downhill racer Magnus Manson diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Canadian downhill racer Magnus Manson has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and will not compete at this year’s nationals. The 2018 downhill national champion, who actively raced until late June this season, said that he knew something was off, but initially thought he felt poorly due to travel, racing and training.

Hodgkin’s lymphoma

Hodgkin’s lymphoma is a cancer that originates from a specific type of white blood cells called lymphocytes. It causes cells to grow abnormally in the lymphatic system, in areas such as the lymph nodes, and spread beyond it.

The announcement comes as a shock to many, as Manson is only 23 years old, but Hodgkin’s lymphoma is most often diagnosed in people between 15 and 30 years old and those over 55.

“I wish I could be at nationals on my bike today, but the universe has other plans,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Yesterday I was diagnosed with White Blood Cell Cancer (Hodgkin’s lymphoma) it’s taken about a month of tests and specialists appointments to finally receive the concrete answer. Only the last two weeks have been uncomfortable, the time beyond the two weeks was just weird. I felt exhausted, I knew something was off but it was simple enough to put blame on the travel or the racing or the training. It’s tough to get such heavy news as a young kid for sure but as far as cancers go this one doesn’t sound to be too hard to beat and all the doctors are confident things should all work out! Going to be taking some time off to receive treatment over the next little while but looking to get back on my bike as soon as the body allows, shouldn’t be too long! Thank you to the companies and people who support me through the thick and thin, it’s been a real rough few years but the mental toughness all these struggles have brought into my life will only make me that much more resilient to challenges I’ll face in the future. Wish I could be out there doing my thing this weekend/summer but I hope everyone else will get after it for me!!”

Forbidden Bike Company has already stated their support for Mason, commenting “We love you dude and we’re not going anywhere. If anyone can, you can.” A mix of Canadians and World Cup/EWS racers from around the world, including Red Bull World Cup commentator Rob Warner, racers wyn masters, Connor Fearon, Richie Rude, Aaron Gwin, Jack Moir and Forger teammate Troy Brosnanhave also left messages on his post.