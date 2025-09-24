Canadian Enduro League returns under new ownership for 2026

After a year’s hiatus, the Canadian Enduro League is coming back for 2026. The CEL will return under new ownership, though with the continued support of its founder.

Ryder Knoll is the new owner of the Canadian Enduro League. He will be at the helm as the CEL looks to return to a cross-Canada calendar in the new year.

“I could not be more excited to step into this role! Enduro and the Canadian Enduro League have shaped my life, and I’m stoked to carry forward the legacy Ted has built. I’m fired up to create a true home for Canadian enduro talent and bring back the heart of Canadian Enduro!”

— Ryder Knoll, Owner / Operator – Canadian Enduro League and Canadian National Enduro Championship

Knoll takes over from Ted Morton, the founder of the Canadian Enduro League. Morton briefly hold the CEL once in the past, but returned to the helm after just one year away. Morton will remain involved in the series to support Knoll’s debut season running the series.

“Over the past 5 years I’ve seen Ryder’s endless drive for enduro in Canada. His passion for trails, racing, and rider experience is unmatched. Handing the League over to someone who truly eats, sleeps, and breathes riding was an easy decision. I’ll still help out on the admin side, but the vision and future? That’s all Ryder.”

— Ted Morton, Founder (Canadian Enduro League and Canadian National Enduro Championships)

Canadian Enduro League grew out of the Canadian Enduro Series and, before that, the BC Enduro Series. Over the years the series expanded from B.C. to include events in Alberta and, then, several provinces across Canada. This included events in Ontario and Quebec. The CEL hosted the first Canadian enduro championships back before the UCI sanctioned the discipline. Morton’s organization also hosted the first sanctioned national enduro championships in Canada.