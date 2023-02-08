Canadian esports championships to be held in collaboration with USA Cycling

On Wednesday, Cycling Canada announced that the second edition of the Canadian esports championships will take place on Feb. 11-12, 2023, on the Wahoo RGT virtual cycling platform.

The event will be hosted in collaboration with USA Cycling. The 2023 Canadian esports Championships presented by Echelon Racing Promotions marks the first collaboration between the two national cycling federations.

“We are thrilled to return with the second edition of our Canadian esports Championships,” Josh Peacock, director of marketing and events at Cycling Canada, said. “Working alongside both USA Cycling and Echelon Racing Promotions has given us the ability to amplify this event to a whole new level, all while offering Canadian champion titles across a variety of age classes.”

Titles will be given in 24 categories, from juniors to masters, with the recent addition of para-cycling categories. All athletes will be racing on the Dirty Reiver course, with over 18 kilometers of steady climbs, a long descent, a twisting flat section, and an uphill sprint for the line.”

“Thanks to the ongoing work of Wahoo RGT and Echelon Racing Promotions, we have the opportunity to host a full range of para-cycling categories for the first time at this event,” Peacock added. “We look forward to continuing to support their efforts in enhancing representation of all athletes with disabilities in the future.”

You can see more information on the event, including schedule, registration and technical guide on CyclingCanada.com