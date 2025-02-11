Canadian esports champs: A bunch of (virtual) maple leaf jerseys awarded

The indoor racing revolution continues! While most of Canada freezes, some racers continue to compete—recently at the 2025 canadian esports championships. Cycling Canada awarded 13 national titles this weekend as competitors hit their trainers. I mean, how great is it to wear a national championship jersey in your basement in the morning when you train? Kind of great.

Cycling Canada hosted the 2025 Canadian esports championships on MyWhoosh from Feb. 8-9, for cyclists across the country in various age categories.

The event began with the masters races on Feb. 8, and the elite categories concluded on Feb. 9. After competing in the 2024 UCI esports world championships, Thomas Thrall and Tiffanny Penner took first place in their respective categories. This marks Thrall’s third consecutive Canadian title. Other winners included Ryan Nickerson (junior men), Kyle Spang (under-17 men), and Julia Lehmann (under-17 women), who earned top positions in their divisions.

Several defending champions from 2024 also retained their titles, including Dan Zeggelaar (masters men 35-44) and Josée Rossignol (masters women 45-54). Anna Tykoliz continued her success, winning the Masters Women 65+ category for the fourth consecutive year.

“We are pleased to have hosted another successful Canadian Esports Championship event,” Josh Peacock, director of marketing and events at Cycling Canada, said. “This year, we used the MyWhoosh platform, which provided a great opportunity to showcase the talent of Canada’s top esports cyclists.”

The full list of podium results can be found on Cycling Canada’s website. The next event on the national championships schedule is the Canadian track championships for under-17 and junior riders, taking place in Milton, ON, from April 4-6.