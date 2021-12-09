Canadian Jean-Michel Lachance wins first stage of Vuelta al Ecuador

Although the road racing in North America and Europe may be done for the year, there’s plenty of action in South America. Canadian Jean-Michel Lachance took the win Wednesday on the first stage of the Vuelta al Ecuador, a

115.3 km fast and flat race from Guayaquil to Playas. Lachance, riding for the VIE 23 Factory Team, took the win by outsprinting his companions in a five man breakaway. In second place was the Venezuelan Anderson Paredes (Best PC Ecuador) and third was the Ecuadorian Segundo Navarrete (Movistar Team Ecuador.)

“The stage was very difficult due to the heat, it was flat but quite exhausting, in the end it was a good time and I am very grateful to the organization for this event,” Lachance said after the race. The Quebec rider has previously ridden for Silber, as well as being a Paralympic pilot.

The Vuelta a Ecuador covers over 1,000 km in more than a dozen cities and includes 120 cyclists from 14 teams.

Stage 1: Guayaquil to Playas (115.3 KM)

1. Jean-Michel Lachance – CANADA (VIE 23 Factory TeamTeam)

2. Anderson Paredes – VENEZUELA (Best PC Ecuador)

3. Segundo Navarrete – ECUADOR (Movistar Ecuador)

4. Lenin Montenegro – ECUADOR (Movistar Ecuador)

5. David Alejandro Tapia – ECUADOR – (Polish Oats-LDU)