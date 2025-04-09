Canadian Jr. smashes world pursuit record, stuck with drug test bill

Alex Fangeat had a terrific ride at the qualifiers at the 2025 national junior individual pursuit championships, clocking in at 3’36″875 — a new world record. It’s her first year as a junior and she said that, “Coming from under-17 up to junior is a change, winning under-17 is one thing but winning junior is another, it really becomes anyone’s game. I felt prepared and of course I was nervous before racing but that’s just the nature of racing, you have to have the nerves to be able to do it.”

A surprise after breaking the record

The St. Thomas, Ont., rider would go on to win the national championship as well. However, the day had more drama in store. After breaking the world record, she learned she would need to pay $1,000 for a drug test in order to have the record approved by the UCI.

“I broke the world record and then I was told that it would not count unless I got a doping test, so they called the people out and then told my coach it would be $1,000 and that it would have to be paid for by the athlete,” she said. “Luckily someone paid for the test so that it can count.”

Phone calls to get testers over

So, then there was a scramble to get a drug test. Why? Because, as the tech guide said:

“Anti-doping may conduct doping control. Athletes who are selected for testing will be met by a chaperone when they exit the track.” But CCES (Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport) wasn’t there, so the testers had to make their way to the velodrome—several hours later.

Canadian Cycling Magazine reached out to Mathieu Boucher, chief development officer of Cycling Canada, to learn more about the incident.

Cycling Canada’s response

An interesting question is: does that mean no one else is getting tested at the nationals?

“The decision to conduct anti-doping testing at any of the Canadian Championship events is made by the CCES. In accordance with our agreement with the CCES, we have shared with them our 2025 calendar which includes the full list of our Canadian Championships.”

Although it’s great someone found the money to pay the fee—given the fact that it was an impressive feat—could Cycling Canada not have paid?

“We have approached this situation in the same way that we would approach any individual who want to break a Canadian or world record through the day of the hour,” he said. Although, one could argue, this is a little different—these are individuals who are organizing a special day to attempt a record being broken, not one that happened in real time during a national championships.

It’s true, if Cycling Canada had to cover every single person who thinks they could break a record, it would be a costly feat. But it’s not often Canadians break world records on home ground during a national championships.

“In order to cover the costs of anti-doping under expectation of a world record at an event where CCES has opted not to be present, Cycling Canada would have to be responsible for more than just the one-time sampling fee, but rather covering the costs of CCES’s onsite presence for the entire event to ensure fair access to all competitors. Furthermore, doing so would set an expectation for all other events where potential records may be broken and CCES has made the decision not to conduct testing. Unfortunately, this commitment is beyond the financial capacity of the organization at this time,” Boucher said.

Changes going forward?

He added, however, that as a team, Cycling Canada will be taking the time to debrief and discuss with CCES to see if they can recommend an approach to facilitate this process and hopefully reduce or eliminate the cost to the athlete.

“It was truly a special moment for these athletes and we need more of these world records!” he said.

The record is now fully and officially ratified, as per the UCI website.