Canadian masters national championships uncancelled, to be held in Beauce

On Friday, Cycling Canada announced that the 2023 Canadian masters national road championships are back on the schedule. The Fédération québécoise des sports cyclistes (FQSC), Cycling Canada and the Grand Prix Cycliste Beauce corporation are joining forces for the race, which will be held from June 29 to July 2 in Saint-Georges-de-Beauce.

“Just a few weeks after the Appalachian Classic withdrew from hosting the Canadian Masters Road Championships, we coordinated our efforts to find a quick and efficient solution, without compromising the quality of this event,” Louis Barbeau, executive director of the FQSC said. “We called on the Tour de Beauce team because of their experience and expertise in organizing major road races, whether it be the Tour de Beauce, the Quebec Championships or the Canadian Championships. They responded to our request, as they have often done over the past 20 years.”

Two events combined for 2023

The Grand Prix Cycliste de Beauce corporation had recently agreed to organize the 2023 Quebec elite road cycling championships, which includes the masters categories. It was decided that the two events would be combined this year.

All Canadians will be eligible for the rankings, medals and jerseys for the Canadian championships, while only Quebecers will be eligible for the Quebec championships. There will be two separate podiums in the masters categories. The junior and senior categories, men and women, will be reserved exclusively for Quebecers.

“It is with great pleasure that our organization intends to take up this new challenge,” Francis Rancourt, general manager of the GP de Beauce, said. “We are fortunate to be able to count on a well-trained team, but also on the support of our many local partners, notably the Ville de Saint-Georges, who understand the importance of the benefits of such events for the region.”

Cycling Canada has also confirmed that all Canadian masters champions will automatically qualify for the 2023 UCI Gran Fondo World Championships.