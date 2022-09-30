Canadian Olivia Baril transfers to WorldTour squad UAE Team ADQ

Canada’s Olivia Baril has signed with WorldTour team UAE Team ADQ from Valcar-Travel and Service for two seasons. Baril is the fourth rider to transfer between the two teams for 2023.

📰 NEW RIDER SIGNING 📰 Olivia Baril moves from @valcar_ts to @UAETeamADQ. The Canadian rider won the young rider classification at the Tour de Suisse Women. pic.twitter.com/itcF91xtJU — Voxwomen (@Voxwomen) September 30, 2022

UAE Team ADQ will be Baril’s fourth team in four seasons as she moved from Canadian outfit Macogep Tornatech Girondins de Bordeaux to Spanish squad Massi-Tactic to Italy’s Valcar-Travel and Service. UAE Team ADQ is her first WorldTour squad. Right now the team is comprised of mostly Italian riders.

Back in May, Baril won Spanish 1.1-rated race Gran Premio Ciudad de Eibar. Before that she was in the day’s breakaway at the Tour of Flanders. She claimed the youth classification in this season’s Tour de Suisse Women. Baril was recently 37th in the elite women’s road race at the 2022 UCI Road World Championships in Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia.