Canadian Olympic track medallist launches all-female sports agency

When four-time Olympian Georgia Simmerling announced her retirement in September, she hinted she had big plans in the works. Now the Canadian, and 2016 Rio team pursuit bronze medallist, is sharing what those plans are.

Simmerling launched a female-focused sports agency, AG Sports Inc.

“There is a massive space for female representation in the agency world in Canada,” Simmerling told the CBC, adding “I am so ready to stir that pot and shake things up in this country.”

And, as you would expect from someone as accomplished as Simmerling, new project hit the ground running with several big, Canadian signings.

Female-focused and CanCon heavy

At launch, AG Sports Inc. counts several Canadian Olympic medallists on its roster. Lauriane Genest, bronze medallist in Keirin in Tokyo, is the first cyclist on the list.

AG Sports Inc.’s eight-athlete powerhouse opening roster also includes Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Olympic gold medallist in Tokyo as part of the women’s eight rowing, Blayre Turnbull, world champion as part of Canada’s hockey team, and Katie Vincent, world canoe champion and Tokyo bronze medallist in C2 500m sprint at Tokyo.

Simmerling made history as the first Canadian to compete in three different sports in three different Olympic Games. Now, after completing her final Olympic appearance in Tokyo, she’s ready to support other women looking to write their own chapters in history.

“The world is watching women’s sports. The facts are showing that,” the 32-year-old added. “Brands and organizations and corporations need a little nudge to show them that this is the time to invest in women’s sports and I’m thrilled to take that on.”

The athletes are there, and winning. As AG’s website points out, 74 per cent of Canada’s medals at the Rio and Tokyo Olympic Games were won by women. AG’s role is help get those athletes the support that reflects, and will help continue, that success.