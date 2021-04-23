Canadian pro riders and their pets

The life of a pro cyclist can be hectic, balancing travel, training and home life. Just like the rest of us, though, many Canadian pros have the smiling face of a family pet to look forward to when they get home.

Some of these pro’s pets travel on training camps, some are waiting at home for their humans to return from racing. Some even have their own Instagram accounts!

Maghalie Rochette – Mia

Canadian national champ Maghalie Rochette had an extra (and extra cute) teammate for her European cyclocross campaign this year. Mia travelled in the camper with Rochette to races and definitely caught the #CXFever, and brought a bit of home to European racing.

Emily Batty – Buddy and Bonnie

Emily Batty’s Welsh Terrier Buddy makes regular appearances on the Canadian Olympic mountain biker’s social media. Buddy, and his new friend Bonnie, even have their own Instagram accounts!

Catharine Pendrel – Mingus

Catharine Pendrel and husband Kieth Wilson have a rapidly expanding family, but Mingus was the first to join them in their Kamloops, B.C. home.

Michael van den Ham – Odin

Canadian cyclocross national champion doesn’t bring Odin out on road rides, but the puppy is learning to mountain bike!

Siobhan Kelly

Ontario cyclocrosser Siobhan Kelly not only races for Black Dog Racing, she also has two black dog best friends!

Micayla Gatto – Sage

Vancouver freerider and commentator Micayla Gatto can count on her puppy, Sage for company on the trails.

Elyse Nieuwold – Echo

Pendrel Racing’s cross country rider Elyse Nieuwold spends many training miles with Echo, her German Shorthaired Pointer.

Well, that’s Canadian pros and their pets. We have just one question. Where are the cats? Do Canadian cyclists have something against feline friends?