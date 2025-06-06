Canadian riders to watch in Leogang across downhill, enduro and cross-country

When the WHOOP UCI mountain bike world series hits Saalfelden Leogang this weekend, Canadian riders won’t just be lining up—they’ll be on the hunt. With momentum building and overall standings rising, Canadians are podium threats across all three disciplines: downhill, enduro and cross-country.

Goldstone and Hemstreet in the downhill fight

Jackson Goldstone (Santa Cruz Syndicate) made a statement in Loudenvielle-Peyragudes, claiming his third career downhill world cup win. That result pushed him into third overall in the elite men’s standings heading into Leogang, a venue known for high speeds, slick woods and tight margins.

He’ll be joined by Finn Iles (Specialized Gravity), who sits 16th overall after a slow but steady start to his season.

In the elite women’s field, Gracey Hemstreet (Norco Race Division) carries major momentum after a historic win in France—the first ever by a Canadian woman in elite downhill. She’s now third in the overall standings, with confidence, form and history on her side.

Rodgers flying the maple leaf in Enduro

In enduro, Lief Rodgers is Canada’s top contender currently. Sitting in eighth place overall, Canadian champ Jesse Melamed (Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team) is down in 16th place.

Elly Hoskin, who won the opening round in Pietra Ligure, is in fifth place overall.

Canadian XC riders pushing for more

Jenn Jackson (Orbea Fox Factory Team) remains a standout in elite women’s cross-country, currently seventh overall in the Olympic-distance standings and sixth in short track. The reigning national champion continues to prove she can hang with the world’s best.

On the men’s side, Carter Woods is ranked 17th in the elite short track standings, with Tyler Punchard sitting 22nd overall. Gunnar Holmgren is searching for a return to top form after a challenging start.

In the U23 categories, Canada is setting the pace. Ella McPhee leads the women’s overall XCO standings, with Isabella Holmgren in second. Holmgren also tops the short track standings, with Ella McPhee holding down third.

Owen Clark sits 13th in men’s U23 Olympic and seventh in U23 short track, marking an incredible season for the young Canadian.

Racing kicks off tpday with downhill qualifying and short track cross-country. Full schedules and broadcast details are available here. If you want to watch it live in Canada you’ll have to subscribe to Flobikes.

