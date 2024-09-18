Canadian team announced for the 2024 UCI road worlds

The 2024 UCI road worlds begin on Saturday, and Team Canada is sending a full team to compete in the time trials, road race, and mixed relay.

The format is reverting to a regular schedule, following the so-called “super worlds” in Glasgow that saw almost all cycling disciplines compete over two weeks.

On Sunday, the elite men and women will race the time trial. National TT champ and triathlete Paula Findlay and national road champion Olivia Baril will represent the women. For the men, Tour de France hero Derek Gee and national TT champ Pier-André Côté will race.

On Monday, the junior and under-23 men will race the time trial. Ineos – Grenadiers rider Michael Leonard will race the under-23 event, along with national champion Jonas Walton. For the juniors, Adam Smith and Mikael Guilbault will race against the clock.

Racing continues on Tuesday with the junior women’s TT. There is no under-23 time trial—this changes in 2025 in Rwanda. Canada is sending Sidney Swierenga and Alexandra Volstad.

Wednesday sees the mixed relay go down. Canada’s squad is comprised of Findlay, Baril, Ava Holmgren, Leonard, and Walton.

On Thursday, junior women will begin the first of the road races. Canada has Swierenga, Volstad, Naomie Juliene, and Addison Frank. The junior men will race after. Smith, Jayden McMullen, Guilbault, and Tristan Drews will go for glory.

The next event is Friday—the under-23 men’s road race. Leonard, Walton, Jérémie La Grenade, and Quentin Cowan will be there. There is no under-23 women’s race. That will take place in 2025. The under-23 women will instead race with the elite women.

The women’s elite and under-23 race is Saturday. Baril, Magdeleine Vallières Mill, Alison Jackson, Clara Emond, and Simone Boilard will race for the elite women. Ava Holmgren is the sole under-23 rider racing. Her sister Bella, who recently finished second at the Tour de l’Avenir, is the third alternate. Although the under-23 women are racing with the elites, however there’s no quota how many can compe. Which means countries are forced to make tough decisions about which under-23 women go. For that reason, Mara Roldan is the first alternate. Sarah Van Dam is the second alternate.

The final race of the worlds is the elite men’s road race. National champion Mike Woods is joined by Gee, Guillaume Boivin, and Côté.

Canadian Cycling Magazine will report on each race, so be sure to check our site, as well as Instagram and X account for the latest.