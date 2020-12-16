Canadian track and cyclocross national championships set new dates

Canadian track and cyclocross racers once again have a national championships event to look forward to, mostly. There’s still some uncertainty for certain events, though. So far, Cycling Canada has announced new dates for cyclocross national championships as well as elite, masters and para track cycling.

Today’s announcement comes two months after Cycling Canada last announced provisional calendars. That put in place 2021 race calendars for road, as well as mountain bike, cross country and downhill.

Track Cycling – Nationals and Western Track Challenge

For track racers, Elite, Masters and Para Canadian Track Championships are returning to Mattamy National Cycling Centre. The Milton, Ont. velodrome will host championship racing from September 23 to 26, 2021.

Junior and under-17 racers have to wait to find out when they get their chance at the maple leaf jersey. Originally scheduled for the spring, Cycling Canada has not yet set a new date. The delay is due to the current COVID-19 situation in Ontario. Cycling Canada says it “will continue to monitor the effects of the pandemic closely and review all possible options to identify a potential summer or fall date for the safe return of this important event.”

Western Track Challenge, originally slated for early 2021 at Burnaby Velodrome in B.C., is also postponed. Cycling BC, the Burnaby Velodrome Club and Cycling Canada are currently looking at new dates in March or May 2021.

Cyclocross Nationals return west

In muddier news, there is finally a firm date for cyclocross national championships return to the west coast. Langford, B.C. will host the event on November 27, 2021. As is tradition for national champs, it will be part of a double-header weekend. Bear Crossing Grand Prix, which will be a new UCI C2 sanctioned cyclocross is scheduled for the following day.

Both events are expected to take place at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park. Built to honour the legacy of late-Vancouver Island freerider Jordie Lunn, the park will contain Canada’s first full-time, purpose-built cyclocross course. The park will be complete in early 2021.

“2020 has been a challenging year for all those involved – directly and indirectly – in the delivery of cycling events across the country,” said Josh Peacock, Events & Partnerships Manager at Cycling Canada. “We are thrilled to continue to work with a dedicated group of local organizing committees and host communities who remain committed to welcoming the highest level of national cycling events to their regions for 2021. Cycling Canada will continue to work within local public health guidelines to ensure that nationally sanctioned events are delivered in the safest possible manner, and remain optimistic that a return to competition remains in sight.”