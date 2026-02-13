Canadian triathlete Hannah Henry killed in hit-and-run while cycling

Hannah Henry, originally from Victoria, was riding in a designated bike lane when she was struck by a vehicle. Police later arrested the driver, who has since been charged. Court documents indicate the driver admitted to using fentanyl prior to getting behind the wheel. The investigation remains ongoing.

Henry’s death has sent shockwaves through the triathlon community in both Canada and the United States. A former NCAA standout at Arizona State University, she captured U.S. collegiate national titles in 2017 and 2018 and helped establish ASU as a powerhouse in varsity triathlon. She also represented Canada internationally, including at the 2019 Pan American Games.

Henry’s athletic journey began early. She raced her first triathlon at age nine and swam competitively until age 12 before committing fully to the sport. As a child, she also explored basketball and ballet, early expressions of the athleticism and discipline that would later define her triathlon career.

CSI Pacific shared: “We are truly saddened to hear of the tragic passing of triathlete Hannah Henry. Our sincere condolences go out to her family, friends, and the entire @triathloncanada family.”

Canadian Cycling Magazine also extends its deepest condolences to Henry’s family, friends, and the triathlon community.