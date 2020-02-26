Canadian women’s team pursuit squad breaks national record in Worlds qualifying

Day 1 of action at the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin, Germany got underway on Wednesday with qualifying in the men’s and women’s team pursuit and team sprint events. The Canadian highlight of the early session was the women’s team pursuit outfit breaking the old national record of 4:13.488.

The first qualifier was for the women’s team pursuit. A Canadian foursome of Allison Beveridge, Jasmin Duehring, Georgia Simmerling and Annie Foreman-Mackey broke the national record with a time of 4:12:728 over 4 km while posting the third fastest time of 12 squads. Top qualifier U.S.A. was 1.449 seconds faster. Canada faces the second-fastest qualifier Great Britain on Thursday.

🚨 Canadian record alert for the 🍁 Women's Team Pursuit! An amazing ride of 4:12.728 to qualify in 3rd at #Berlin2020 They will ride the first round tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/cYqEABONcl — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) February 26, 2020

Derek Gee, Michael Foley, Jay Lamoureux and Adam Jameison made up the Canadian men’s quartet. Unfortunately, the Canucks could not set one of the eight fastest times to advance to the first round. Distinguishing the round was the Danes–four cats with “sen” at the end of their surnames–cracking the world record with a time of 3.46.579.

🚨 WORLD RECORD 🚨 Denmark break the Men’s Team Pursuit World Record with a time of 3.46.579 🕑 AMAZING! #Berlin2020 pic.twitter.com/ppgN2JQXYZ — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) February 26, 2020

There was a break in Wednesday’s schedule, with Canadian duo Lauriane Genest and Kelsey Mitchell set to undertake their team sprint journey later in the day. The two won gold in the event in the Milton World Cup.