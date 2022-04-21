Canadian women’s team sprint trio races to silver in opening round of track Nations Cup

Team Canada’s team sprint trio of Sarah Orban, 2020 Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Mitchell and Tokyo bronze medalist Lauriane Genest took second place in the first day of competition of the UCI track cycling Nations Cup in Glasgow, Scotland on Thursday.

Canada had been the fastest threesome in qualifying with a time of 47.714 seconds, 0.113 seconds faster than the Netherlands.

Nigeria might not have made the next round, but the squad sported a killer kit on the Scottish boards.

Canada 🇨🇦 top the Women's Sprint Qualis! The teams who won't advance to the next round 👇 Nigeria 🇳🇬

France 🇫🇷

Malaysia 🇲🇾#TissotNationsCup pic.twitter.com/vLq3NZdIpd — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) April 21, 2022

In the first round Orban, Mitchell and Genest clipped Colombia by around 0.7 seconds and again had the fastest time of the round, 47.406 seconds. The Netherlands also had the second fastest again, setting up a gold medal showdown with the Dutch.

The Dutch were the fastest right from the 125 metre mark, and 625 metres later had taken the crown by over a minute. Wales (!) rounded up the podium.

Women's Team Sprint Podium 👇 🥇 Netherlands

🥈 Canada

🥉 Wales #TissotNationsCup pic.twitter.com/FuZmwl0L9B — UCI Track Cycling (@UCI_Track) April 21, 2022

Ryan Dodyk, Je’Land Sydney and Nick Wammes made up the men’s team sprint gang. They clocked the seventh fastest qualifying time, before coming second fastest to France 2 in the first round. The Australians beat France 2 for the gold, with the Dutch getting another medal in bronze metal.

Mitchell and Genest will be rolling the boards in individual sprint on Friday.

The second round of the Nations Cup is mid-May in Milton, ON, and the final round is scheduled for Cali, Colombia, in early July.