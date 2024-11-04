Canadians excel at Pan Am cyclocross championships

It was a great weekend for Canadian cyclocross riders at the 2024 Pan Am CX championships in Missoula, Mont. The event returned to Big Sky Country, where the 2023 edition was also held. Ian Ackert, the 2023 under-23 champion, defended his title with a strong win. Alberta’s Sydney McGill claimed the elite women’s race, with last year’s champion Bella Holmgren finishing close behind in second.

In the under-23 women’s race, Jenaya Francis took silver, while Emilien Belzile placed second in the junior men’s race. In the junior women’s event, Rafaelle Carrier finished as runner-up, and Aislin Hallahan rounded out the podium.

Ontario’s Tyler Clark placed fifth in the elite men’s race, with B.C.’s Cody Scott securing a top-10 finish.

Saturday also saw the C2 Thunder Cross, where Holmgren took the elite women’s win ahead of McGill. Ackert also emerged victorious, with Belzile finishing second. Carrier and Hallahan took second and third in their categories.

Check out the full results for all categories below.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com