Canadians excel at U.S. collegiate MTB nationals

While a Canadian-based junior was winning the U.S. madison nationals, other Canucks were excelling at the USA collegiate MTB nationals. Held in Bentonville, Arkansas, from Nov. 14 – 17, four Canadians on scholarship to North Carolina’s Brevard College achieved standout results.

Along with individual results in XCO, short track XC, dual slalom, and downhill, there is an omnium classification based on an athlete’s best scores in three out of the four events.

Racing for the Brevard College Tornados, Kiara Lylyk, from Guelph, Ont., took first in the XCO as well as first in the varsity omnium, just ahead of Hamilton’s Nicole Bradbury. Owen Clark, from Hockley Valley, Ont., won both the XCO and the short track XC. Matthew Leliveld, from Mulmur, Ont., was first in the downhill.

Huntsville, Ont.’s Cole Punchard won the men’s varsity omnium, with Clark finishing third. In the varsity team relay, Punchard, Lylyk, and Bradbury took the win.

The event, initially planned to take place at Ride Rock Creek in Zirconia, N.C., was rescheduled to a new date and location due to the impact of Hurricane Helene.

The team is led by head coach Brad Perley and assistant coach Tyler Miranda. Nineteen Brevard College students competed at the national championships.

You can see the full results at RaceResults.com