Canadians Jackson and Roldan with fine rides to make Amstel Gold Race top-10

There were two Canadians in the top-10 of Sunday’s Amstel Gold Race, Alison Jackson at seventh and Mara Roldan at 10th. It was another victory for SD Worx-Protime but it wasn’t Lorena Wiebes, Lotte Kopecky or even Anna van der Breggen celebrating over the line in Berg en Terblijt, the Netherlands, but Mischa Bredewold. Bredeworld dashed clear of her powerful breakaway group on the final ascent of the Cauberg and stayed clear for the biggest triumph of her career.

Last Season

In an embarrassing scene, Wiebes celebrated too early at the end of a shortened course, and Marianne Vos threw her bike to nick the win, her second in four seasons. Simone Boilard was top Canadian at 14th.

The Course

The 2025 route served up 21 climbs along a twisting 157.3 km parcours from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt. There were five finishing circuits, each containing the Bemelerberg, the Geulhemmerberg and the Cauberg. The famed Cauberg returned to the final lap, cresting a kilometre from the line.

In the Canadian contingent, Boilard was back, joining Jackson and Magdeleine Vallieres, Roldan, Florence Normand, Jenaya Francis, Kiara Lylyk and Kaitlyn Rauwerda.

On the third finishing circuit, an earlier breakaway having been absorbed, Demi Vollering having crashed and Anna van der Breggen having abandoned, a strong breakaway formed via the Cauberg III. Jackson and Roldan were among the 23 riders, along with Puck Pieterse, Bredewold, Ellen van Dijk and SD Worx duo Blanka Vas and Wiebes. With two laps and 38 km to go this platoon held a 1:30 gap over a chasing trio and 1:50 over the peloton.

With the peloton beginning to close in, Juliette Labous whipped up the pace on the Cauberg IV, dropping Jackson, Roldan and others. This action created a whittled down leading group of 15, with Jackson’s chase 12 seconds behind and the peloton +1:38 when they all heard the bell.

Last Lap

Puck Pieterse and Labous hit the gas on the Geulhemmerberg, drawing Silvia Persico. Bredewold and van Dijk comprised the closest chasers.

Van Dijk and Bredewold’s successful pursuit made for a quintet, 3/5 Dutch. Wiebes, Jackson and Roldan’s bunch were almost a minute back. All was calm on the Bemelerberg. Van Dijk made attempts to skip away before the Cauberg, and on her second attempt she made it, Bredewold able to grind over to her wheel.

The Dutch duo hit the Cauberg with a nine-second advantage. Bredewold went clear. Labous and Pieterse climbed to join van Dijk. Persico kept fighting. Pieterse powered the pursuit but Bredewold would not be denied. It was an all-Dutch podium. Jackson and Roldan did very well to race into the top-10.

The next round of the WorldTour is Wednesday’s 28th La Flèche Wallonne Féminine which you can view at FloBikes.

2025 Amstel Gold Race

1) Mischa Bredewold (The Netherlands/SD Worx-Protime) 4:03:03

2) Ellen van Dijk (The Netherlands/Lidl-Trek) +0:07

3) Puck Pieterse (The Netherlands/Fenix-Deceuninck) s.t.

7) Alison Jackson (Canada/EF Education-Oatly) +1:27

10) Mara Roldan (Canada/Picnic-PostNL) s.t.