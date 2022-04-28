Canadians on the podiums of the first Tour of the Gila stage

The Tour of the Gila, a UCI 2.2-rated race in New Mexico, U.S.A., is back after two pandemic-cancelled years, and on the first stage Canadians were on the podiums of both the men’s and women’s races.

Matteo Dal-Cin, now with Toronto Hustle after five seasons with Rally, was third behind Torbjørn Andre Røed and Heiner Rodrigo Parra in the 148-km men’s race, while Emily Marcolini of 3T/Q+M Cycling was runner-up on the women’s side.

Canadian Maggie Coles-Lyster of DNA Pro Racing also pulled on the green sprinter’s jersey after the race.

Canadian women have won the Tour of the Gila five times in its 20 previous editions, and in the last two editions Sara Poidevin and Jasmin Duehring have been on the final podiums.

James Piccoli and Rob Britton, the former now with Israel-Premier Tech and the latter retired, won the last two editions of the men’s race.

There are 13 Canadian women and 11 Canadian men contesting the Tour of the Gila.