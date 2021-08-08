Canadians react to Kelsey Mitchell’s Olympic gold medal

On the last day of the Tokyo Olympics, Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell took home a gold medal in the women’s sprint. The 27-year-old is the second Canadian ever to win an Olympic gold medal in cycling—the first was Lori-Ann Muenzer in 2004, also in the women’s sprint.

One of the first people to hug Mitchell when she finished her race was her teammate and friend Lauriane Genest. Though Mitchell beat Genest in the quarterfinals, there were no hard feelings and Genest brought home a medal herself, a bronze in the keirin.

Adam van Koeverden, the MP for Milton On. (an Olympic gold medalist himself in sprint kayak), Tweeted his support for Mitchell. The Canadian track team trains at the Mattamy National Cycling Centre in Milton.

OLYMPIC CHAMP!! 2015: Milton gets a Velodrome

2016: Kelsey Mitchell tries cycling

2021: Kelsey wins Olympic Gold!! Way to go!! @CyclingCanada#TeamCanada 🇨🇦🥇 pic.twitter.com/9gCVeJlvb0 — Adam van Koeverden (@vankayak) August 8, 2021

Mitchell’s partner Hugo Barrette was able to congratulate her in person, as he also raced for Canada on the track. The day before the women’s sprint final, Barrette’s Olympics were cut short in a dramatic crash, but the cyclist seemed in high spirits watching Mitchell bring home the gold.

Olympic relationships ❤️ Cyclist Hugo Barrette cheering girlfriend Kelsey Mitchell onto gold in the women's sprint is something else 🥺 pic.twitter.com/T53QC0J0EP — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 8, 2021

Mitchell’s hometown of Sherwood Park, AB. is just outside of Edmonton, where many locals stayed up to watch her race.

Congratulations to Kelsey Mitchell @_kmmitchell of Sherwood Park for winning gold in track cycling women’s sprint race at #Tokyo2020 #Olympics #TeamCanada pic.twitter.com/wUoMBDVbSk — City of Edmonton (@CityofEdmonton) August 8, 2021

And in Toronto, Mayor John Tory sent his congratulations to Mitchell and announced that the Toronto sign would be changed to gold in honour of her win.

Cycling Canada posted a shot of Mitchell with her gold medal.

“Someone needs to sign this girl up for a hair commercial,” joked retired Canadian cyclist Alex Stieda, referencing Olympic medallist Curt Harnett’s Pert Plus commercials from the 1990s.