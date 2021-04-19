‘Cancel the Olympics’: The internet really doesn’t like Team Canada’s Tokyo 2020 jackets

Eight months ago, the outfits our Canadian Olympic team will be wearing at the closing ceremonies were released. No one seemed to notice until a viral tweet about the jackets last Wednesday set off a social media storm. Twitter users from Canada and around the world had a lot to say about the graffiti-denim look, which was designed by Hudson’s Bay and Levi’s, and reactions ranged from comical to completely horrified.

The original tweet that started it all came from Twitter user Downtown Brandi Frown (@ItsTheBrandi), who (jokingly) called for a cancellation of the Olympics upon seeing the outfits for the first time.

I am screaming. This is Canada's closing ceremony fit. Cancel the Olympics. https://t.co/Q6xEybEIEM https://t.co/wf5E8yDPvL pic.twitter.com/KZ0iWUGFGQ — Downtown Brandi Frown 😾 (@ItsTheBrandi) April 14, 2021

The user followed the initial tweet with several others, including one that poked fun at the “Canadian tuxedo,” otherwise known as wearing a denim shirt or jacket with blue jeans, saying “Sorry but if Canada isn’t gonna wear jeans with those jackets they should just forget the whole concept.” Other users began chiming in, including Canadian Olympic race walker Evan Dunfee.

I didn’t wear a pair of jeans until I got to university. My fashion opinions should mean nothing to nobody! That said, I’m excited to wear this when my future child brings a partner to dinner for the first time. 😎 https://t.co/pwgYMCZUfS — Evan Dunfee (@EvanDunfee) April 15, 2021

Track cyclist Kelsey Mitchell asked her Instagram followers what they think of the (now) infamous jackets.

Another Twitter user said, “They really are leaning into the Canadian tuxedo, huh?”, while another asked, “Did they forget they had to submit something and get these made at a mall kiosk?” One Twitter went so far as to say the jackets are completely inappropriate — unless, of course, they’re worn with jeans.

Others have compared the Canadian uniforms to the Ralph Lauren-designed outfits the American team will be sporting at the closing ceremony, saying “the U.S. vs Canada Olympic outfits look like the plot of a bad 80s camp film where the freaks/geeks have to overcome the preppies.”

The U.S. vs Canada Olympic outfits look like the plot of a bad 80s camp film where the freaks/geeks have to overcome the preppies. pic.twitter.com/90eNBhkj3R — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) April 14, 2021

Still, there are those who are supportive of the different look, including a Twitter user named Matthew:

That is *exquisite* and I’m praying that the outfit is completed by making each athlete carry a BeaverTail in one hand and an Iced Capp from Tim Horton’s in the other. — Matthew 🏳️‍🌈 (@yeahidrathernot) April 14, 2021

Whether you like them or not, the jean jackets aren’t going anywhere, and one thing is certain — Canadians are certainly going to stand out at this year’s closing ceremonies.

A version of this article originally appeared in Canadian Running.