Canyon bicycles are finally available in Canada

After much anticipation, Canyon Bicycles has finally officially announced that its bikes are now available in Canada. The company, founded in Koblenz, Germany in 2002, prides itself on its direct-to-consumer model of bike retail.

With athletes such as Lionel Sanders, Jan Frodeno, Emily Batty, Ceylin del Carmen-Alvarado, Mathieu van der Poel, the Canyon CLLCTV, and the Movistar and CANYON//SRAM Racing teams riding Canyons, the brand has a pretty big reputation within the cycling world. Canyon sells road, gravel, triathlon, hybrids, urban bikes, mountain bikes, gravity bikes and more on its Canadian website.

Buying a Canyon in Canada

With the global bike shortage hitting Canada hard, cyclists will be excited to hear that Canyon does, in fact, have available stock. You can read all about the process of buying a Canyon in Canada here, or you can contact the brand’s global service centre (in french or english) by phone, chat, or email.

Purchased bikes should arrive within one to two weeks (in time for spring riding in most of the country). Canyon has teamed up with Velofix to offer mobile service, warranty and repair for all bike models.

While the brand is offering its range of gravity, road, triathlon, gravel, MTB, cross, urban, and fitness rides to Canadian consumers, Canyon ebikes won’t be available here until some “import issues regarding the batteries,” are cleared up with the government.

Road bikes

Canyon’s road bikes include the Speedmax, Aeroad, Ultimate and Endurance. The Speedmax is a wildly popular triathlon bike, built with aerodynamics in mind. As its name suggests, the Aeroad is Canyon’s aero road bike. The Ultimate is the brand’s lightweight road bike and the Endurance is a road bike built for comfort (…and endurance—the descriptive names are useful for identifying Canyon bikes’ uses.)

Gravel and CX

Canyon offers two gravel/cyclocross bikes. The gravel focused Grail (the one with “those” handlebars) is made for “rides with a little bit of everything.” The Inflite is Canyon’s cyclocross bike.

XC and trial

There are eight XC and Trail bikes in Canyon’s lineup. The Dude is a “playful” fat bike with adjustable geometry, the Neuron is a full suspension trail bike and the Stoic is described as a “first enduro and trail hardtail MTB”. The Spectral features progressive geometry and comes in “trail” and “shred” specs.

The Lux is a light and fast XC race bike, the Exceed is the brand’s World Championship winning carbon XC hardtail and the Grand Canyon is the company’s aluminium XC hardtail.

Gravity bikes

Four gravity bikes round out Canyon’s discipline-specific offerings. The Strive, the brand’s enduro specialist, the Stitched, a lightweight jump bike, the Sender, a downhill bike and the Torque, a “do-it-all gravity bike.”

Urban and fitness

The aptly named Commuter bike is made for urban commuting. The Roadlite is a “sportive” bike that works for workouts or for leisure rides and the Pathlite is a “do-it-all touring bike for relaxed rides and discovery trips.”