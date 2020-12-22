Canyon has a new Canadian connection

by Kevin Mackinnon

It began in founder Roman Arnold’s garage in the early 90s, but things really took off for the German bike manufacturer in 2002 when the company was renamed “Canyon.” It sells its products exclusively online at www.canyon.com, and, starting this spring, the company will be selling bikes directly to Canadians. But that’s not the brand’s only connection to the Great White North. New ownership has tied the brand even closer to Canada.

Canyon has enjoyed widespread success internationally across disciplines. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot won two of her three elite women’s mountain bike world championships while she was still with Canyon-SRAM. That team has had significant success on the road as part of the Women’s World Tour. Mathieu van der Poel has won everything from cyclocross world championships to mountain bike World Cups and road monuments on Canyon bikes. Canada’s own Mark Wallace and Jake Jewett race for the brand’s high profile gravity team, Canyon CLLCTV, which added Tahnée and Kaos Seagrave to its roster at the start of 2020.

RELATED: Pauline Ferrand-Prevot leaves Canyon-SRAM as reigning world champion

That expansion is looking all the more likely now with the announcement that Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) will become the company’s largest stakeholder by acquiring 60 per cent of the company’s shares. Arnold will retain 40 per cent of the company, according to news reports.

RELATED: Adidas releases aptly named ‘Road Cycling Shoe’

GBL is based in Brussels and is controlled by the Desmarais family from Canada and the Frère family from Belgium. The company owns 20 per cent of Adidas. One of the developers of the iPod, former Apple senior vice president Tony Fadell, is also one of the investors. According to Canyon, Fadell is an avid cyclist.

A version of this article originally appeared on Triathalon Magazine Canada