What. A. Race.

Seven years after leading the Giro d’Italia for 13 days before collapsing on Stage 19 and finishing 21st, Simon Yates finally found redemption. Despite calling the Giro “unfinished business,” his next four attempts yielded just a third-place finish and two DNFs. But on Saturday, the 32-year-old attacked on the Finestre climb and soared into the pink jersey, vaulting from third to first. Now riding for Visma | Lease a Bike, Yates is set to win his second Grand Tour after the 2018 Vuelta. Isaac Del Toro takes the white jersey, while Derek Gee eyes Canada’s 10th Grand Tour top-10 finish.

Richard Carapaz has attacked so often this Giro it’s hard to keep count, but he couldn’t shake Isaac Del Toro on the Colle delle Finestre. Their poker match cracked open the race—and Yates took full advantage. After the stage, Carapaz vented: “He doesn’t know how to race properly.”

The veteran Ecuadorian didn’t hold back in the post-race interview.

“I think we could have been the strongest, but we weren’t the smartest,” the EF Education–EasyPost rider said. “In the end, he lost the Giro d’Italia. He doesn’t know how to race properly.”

A cagey duel between the two featherweights gave Yates the opening he needed to surge clear and seize control of the race. The British rider from Visma | Lease a Bike now looks set to secure overall victory in the Giro. “The smartest rider took it,” said Carapaz, who’s poised to finish third when the race concludes in Rome.

Meanwhile, Osgoode, Ont.’s Derek Gee rode his heart out. As the Del Toro–Carapaz battle played out, he diesel-grinded his way back to the duo. Once there, he showed real panache—powering the trio forward and throwing in a few cheeky attacks of his own. In the final kilometres, Damiano Caruso made a move for his fourth place, but Gee wasn’t having it.

On Sunday, all roads lead to Rome.

(Hansen, I told you I hate clichés—Ed.)