Carapaz proud of Giro podium after late heartbreak

Richard Carapaz looked like a genuine contender for the Giro d’Italia title deep into the final week. The EF Education–EasyPost climber had strong legs and sat well-placed in the general classification. But on the Colle delle Finestre, during the penultimate stage, Simon Yates launched a surprise attack that shattered those hopes. It was, quite literally, a stage for the ages. There were plenty of hot takes about the end result, as you can imagine. Opinions are like stronzi, everyone has them.

Still, Carapaz stood on the final podium. “We gave it everything,” he said on the team’s website. “The plan was to win, and we never gave up. Third is a reward for that effort.”

Teammate Georg Steinhauser, who supported Carapaz throughout the race, echoed that pride. “We had a nice race with Richie. Seeing how he handles everything, on and off the bike, was really special. We gave it our all,” said the German rider. His standout moment? “The day Richie won. Just the feeling we all had together—that was super special.”

EF sports director Juanma Gárate praised the team’s belief and unity. “This race proved to them that they can do it. They’re not less than anyone. I’m pretty proud of them.”

Derek Gee made Canadian cycling history at the 2025 Giro d’Italia, becoming the first Canadian to finish in the top-10 of consecutive Grand Tours. After placing ninth at the 2024 Tour de France, he soared to fourth in Italy, tying Steve Bauer’s second-best Canadian Grand Tour result. Gee’s ride was marked by grit—after losing 57 seconds on Stage 1, he battled back, especially in Stage 20 against Isaac del Toro and Carapaz. Climbing from 20th to fourth by Stage 16, he proved again the Giro suits him. In 2023, he took four runner-up finishes and the combativity prize.

