Carlos Rodriguez a DNS at final stage of UAE Tour

Ineos Grenadiers rider Carlos Rodriguez was not on the line for the final queen stage of the UAE Tour after a crash on Saturday.

Team UAE Emirates’ Tadej Pogačar took his first stage race of the season by dominating the UAE Tour, taking a win on both summit finishes, including the pivotal climb at Jebel Hafeet. The world champ launched his decisive attack with 7.8 kilometres remaining, taking his third overall victory. Pier-André Côté was the top Canadian finisher, placing 39th in both Stage 7 and the general classification.

Before the start of the race, his team posted, “Sadly, Carlos Rodriguez has not started after hospital tests revealed he suffered a collarbone fracture in a crash on Stage 6. Heal up soon, Carlos.”

Pogačar set the stage for his overall title with a win at Jebel Jais earlier in the tour. The race had several tough days with crosswinds that ripped apart the group and a crash that took down several riders, including Rodriguez and Chris Froome. Giulio Ciccone and Pello Bilbao finished second and third on Jebel Hafeet, respectively, elevating themselves onto the podium at the expense of Ivan Romeo and time trial winner Joshua Tarling. While Pogačar, Jonathan Milan, and Tim Merlier each secured two stage wins, Tarling took the TT victory. Pogačar’s next race is the Strade Bianche on March 8, which he won last season.