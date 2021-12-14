Carrie Bradshaw just taught us why all cyclists should learn CPR

Canadian Cycling Magazine also wants to add that this article is for sure for sure the last time you will read anything about Sex And The City on this website. 100 per cent this time, promise!

The Internet continued being the Internet on Sunday, with everyone reacting to the news that Mr. Big (Chris Noth) died of a heart attack on the first episode after riding his Peloton bike. Then Ryan Reynolds made a spot saying cycling was good for you, Big is still alive, and yada yada yada. Here we are on Tuesday, and Sex And The City’s reboot, And Just Like That, is still in the news cycle.

What now, you ask? After the initial shock of seeing a beloved character die while exercising on a popular indoor bike that resulted in dozens of thinkpieces (*ahem*) on the internet, and Peloton stock prices plummet, now fans are wondering why Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) didn’t call for help. Even Jonah Hill weighed in on it: could Carrie have saved Mr. Big?

According to one cardiologist, when speaking to E! Online, Dr. Sion Roy said that “It was a little unclear exactly what was going on because there was no real significant dialogue. [Carrie should have] called 911, run over, and tried to figure out what was wrong while the emergency services were on the way.”

Safety tips for cycling: Carry ID

The episode brings up a more serious matter about what to do when riding alone or with friends and someone suffers a medical emergency. Most health practitioners recommend carrying a visible ID in your back pocket so if you are unconscious, the paramedics can identify you and contact family in case they need to notify them you are in the hospital. It can also contain information that can provide the emergency or medical information responders need to provide the care you need. This can be important information about hidden medical conditions as well as emergency contacts.

Learn CPR

It’s also a good idea to learn, or redo, your CPR. More than 300,000 people suffer from cardiac arrests in the United States each year. In the event of a cardiac arrest, a person might suddenly collapse, lose consciousness and stop breathing.

Time is critical when it comes to performing CPR, and if you are trained, you could save someone’s life. Given that most cardiac arrests occur outside the hospital, it very well could be someone you love, like Carrie loved Big. Less than 50 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest victims will receive bystander CPR.

So all jokes aside, maybe this debacle can be a teaching moment for all of us. You can find a CPR course near you through the Canadian Red Cross.