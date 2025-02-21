Carson Mattern: A win at Valley of the Sun to start 2025

Hamilton, Ont.’s Carson Mattern is beginning 2025 with a bang, becoming only the fourth Canadian to win the Valley of the Sun stage race in Arizona. The long-standing season opener in Phoenix, Ariz., has been around since 1992. Since then, Gord Fraser, Ryan Roth and Geneviève Jeanson have won the event.

“It feels good to start on a positive foot, it shows that what I’ve been doing is working,” Mattern, a former junior world champion, said. “Obviously, this is still a building phase and there is lots more work to do, but it is really nice to get some racing miles in the legs to break up training and go for results when opportunities arise.”

Three days of racing in Arizona

Stage 1 was a 16.1-km TT, with Stage 2 a 153.9-km road race, and the final stage a crit in Phoenix.

“The TT was relatively short, a sub-20-minute effort,” he said. “Wind was a big factor. I felt I rode it the best I could, but the conditions kept changing as the day went on. If you had a window with favourable wind, you could easily have gone 20 to 30 seconds faster—or vice versa.”

A fast road race

The road race was a fast course with a climb that could hurt you if you were out of position, but it was not hard enough to blow the group apart, Mattern said, who would win the stage.

“The break got a lot of time, and no one was taking control or trying anything. I knew my chance would be to attack over the penultimate climb. Two riders came across to me, and we rolled back the break. It came down to the final few kilometres on the climb with the pack coming in hot, but we stayed in front, and I won the sprint,” he said.

The crit was tougher than he expected. For the past two years, he’s ridden for the Continental little sibling of Israel – Premier Tech, which means he hasn’t raced in an event of that nature for some time.

This year, he’s on TaG Cycling, a B.C.-based team that will race in North America.

“I haven’t raced one since junior nationals in 2022. They are a different kind of chaos compared to a European race (which is equally as mental but for different reasons). However, after a few laps, I could really find a groove with the pack in a crit and manage my effort and risk. I wanted to be up in the front for the sprint, but I just barely avoided crashing with two to go and couldn’t make up the positions in time. We had two guys right up there, however, so TaG is certainly asserting itself as a big player for this year,” he said.

On 2025

Mattern has been very focused on the track for the past two years as he worked towards making it to Paris for team pursuit. However, that meant putting his development on the road to the side.

“TaG has assembled a great group of people and a very solid calendar this year, so I am confident I can get the experience and training I need to move back up in the world of road racing,” he said.

“Ultimately, the goal is to be back racing in Europe full time. I haven’t given up on the dream of being a pro, but for now, it is just about getting the work that I need to do, playing the cards I have in races and seeing where I can land. I don’t want to get ahead of myself, just focus on the next immediate objective and roll forward.”

Next up is another race in Arizona, the Tucson Bicycle Classic. His 21st birthday falls on the final stage, so he’s hoping it brings good luck.

“I hope to carry over the good form from VOS, but this is a much more challenging race, so we will see. After that, most of my goals are in the late spring and early summer, so there is a good block of time to push along my training,” he said.

For now, track will take a back seat.

“Road will be my main focus for this year. Long term, the L.A. Olympics are still on the brain. Paris was the toe-in-the-water for the current generation of Canadian team pursuit,” he said. “In four more years, with the right support and preparation, we have the horsepower to be riding for medals.”

However, he would like to explore his potential on the road before going back to the familiar world of track.

“I do still think about the world championship title for the individual pursuit, so when the time is right, I will look to take a real crack at this.”