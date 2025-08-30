Carson Mattern gives injury update after high-speed crash in France

Carson Mattern’s season has come to an early end after an accident while racing in France. During Stage 5 of the Tour de l’Avenir, a 121 km-race from Saint-Gervais-Mont-Blanc to Tignes 2100, the former world pursuit champion suffered a high-speed crash.

“After colliding with a guardrail, I fell roughly 20 feet down an embankment,” he posted on Instagram.

“I consider myself lucky under the circumstances, as the accident could have been much worse. I have broken my ankle, fractured a vertebra, and sustained some muscle damage in my shoulders, neck, and back. I have undergone the necessary and routine operation for my ankle and require no surgery for my neck, as there has thankfully been no neurological damage.”

Recovery ahead

Mattern, 21, says he will remain in hospital for a few more days before returning to Girona and, shortly thereafter, to Ancaster, Ontario.

“I plan to work very closely with the therapists and practitioners within my support circle to treat the injuries, to ensure that my body is ready to return to training safely and, hopefully, as soon as possible,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carson Mattern (@carson.mattern)

Unfortunately, that means some of his late-season races won’t happen.

Change in plans for 2025 season

“For the moment, I have to accept that I will not be able to compete at both the Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec et Montréal and the road world championships. My participation in the track world championships remains to be seen,” he said.

The Tour de l’Avenir is a long-running race for younger riders. Considered the younger sibling of the Tour de France, it was originally for amateurs before opening up to pros under 25. Now it is strictly for under-23 racers.

“For years, the Tour de l’Avenir has been a race I have aspired to ride. It was hard at times to believe that I was actually in this prestigious race, and I am devastated to have had to leave the race on the penultimate day,” he said.

“Otherwise, I am in good spirits and am thankful for all those who have reached out to me already and the staff who stayed with me in the hospital and are assisting in my transport.”