Carson Mattern leaves IPT Academy, will ride for TaG in 2025

After two years riding for Continental team Israel Premier Tech Academy, Ancaster, Ont.’s Carson Mattern will be riding for Canadian trade team, TaG Cycling.

A team founded by former Canadian pros

The team is founded by three former pro cyclists, Lesley Tomlinson, Gina Grain, and Chrissy de Vall. Tomlinson is a former Olympian, multiple-time 24-hour world champion, and medalist at the Commonwealth Games, Pan American Games, and UCI World Cups. She had a long career spanning road and mountain biking, distance running, and Xterra triathlon.

Grain is a former Olympian in track and is a multiple-time road and track national champion with victories and podiums at major races worldwide. De Vall [formerly Redden] is a decorated Canadian mountain biker, represented Canada for a decade at 10 world championships. She also raced at the Olympic Games, and Commonwealth Games, earning two world championship medals, a Commonwealth medal, and multiple national titles in cross-country and cyclocross.

A track star

Mattern claimed gold in the scratch race at the 2021 junior worlds in Cairo and added a bronze in the Madison alongside Dylan Bibic. A year later, at the 2022 junior worlds in Tel Aviv, he dominated with individual golds in the pursuit and omnium. In 2023, he rode at the Pan Am Games, where he was part of the team pursuit, which took gold. He also rode at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 20-year-old cyclist isn’t the only new recruit from the Continental ranks. Waterloo, Ont.’s Ethan Powell will be making the move to TaG from Team Ecoflo Chronos. The team is rounded out by Braden Kersey (23), Reid Kinniburgh (21), Jayden McMullen (18), Nathan Pruner (22), Sasha Renaud-Tremblay (19), and Albert Taylor (18).

Mattern bolsters the team

The team announced the signing of Mattern, saying, “Carson Mattern needs no introduction. Bolstering our roster for 2025, the triple junior track world champion and Paris 2024 Olympian is looking to enjoy his return to road racing. He will target the rainbow stripes and a world road race selection with the national team.”