Caruso reinforces second place with win on final road stage of the Giro d’Italia

The surprise packet of the 2021 Giro d’Italia, Damiano Caruso (Italy/Bahrain-Victorious) won Saturday’s final road stage on a mountain day in the Alps to solidify his second place in the GC. It was Caruso’s first Grand Tour victory and first WorldTour triumph. It was also Bahrain-Victorious’ second stage victory of the 104th edition. Third place Simon Yates lost time to Caruso and pink jersey Egan Bernal, who now has one hand on the trophy, holding a 1:59 lead with only Sunday’s individual time trial left.

The Course

It was time for the final road stage of the 104th Giro, one that would sneak into Switzerland for some climbing. It was back-loaded with three Cat. 1 climbs: the 23.7-km Passo San Bernadino, the longest climb of the 2021 Giro; the 8.9-km, 7.3 percent Passo dello Spluga in Switzerland; and the last summit finish, the 7.3-km, 7.7 percent Alpe Motta.

What a stage awaits at the #Giro, between Verbania and Alpe Motta.

Check out these climbs:

Passo San Bernardino (23.7km, 6.2%)

Splügenpass/Passo Spluga (8.85km, 7.3%)

Valle Spluga-Alpe Motta (7.3km, 7.5%) pic.twitter.com/ppWa53PIbu — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) May 29, 2021

After a few failed efforts, a nontet of escapees bounced away, taking only a 5:00 gap onto the foot of the Passo San Bernadino. The breakaway split on the lower slopes. Deceuninck-Quick Step and BikeExchange pulled the peloton for João Almeida and Yates respectively.

DSM took over at the front of the field as the top of San Bernadino drew nearer, with 6th-place Romain Bardet in mind. DSM’s toils thinned out the pack and pulled the fugitives closer.

We've come to the front of the bunch and started to 🆙 the pace! 🔥#Giro pic.twitter.com/bt1E2C9Khu — Team DSM (@TeamDSM) May 29, 2021

Bardet and two teammates clipped off the front on the descent. Caruso bridged over.

Heading towards the Passo dello Spluga, Bardet and Caruso joined the remnants of the breakaway. It started to rain. The Bardet-Caruso group started the climb with a 23-second buffer and crested with a 45-second gap.

It was a hairy descent back into Italy.

The Final Mountain

Caruso and Bardet started the Alpe Motta with a 40-second lead. Pello Bilbao kept pulling for teammate Caruso, while Dani Martinez pulled for Bernal. Caruso patted Bilbao on the back when the Spaniard was spent.

Martinez rode Hugh Carthy and Alexandr Vlasov off the back.

Caruso left Bardet with 2 km to race. Yates lost contact and then Almeida fell off as well.

Caruso celebrated at the line 25 seconds ahead of Bernal. The Italian’s lead over Yates grew from 20 seconds to 1:24. Caruso is +1:59 back of Bernal. With fourth place Vlasov +7:07, none of the top three will worry about their spots on the podium.

Bardet jumped up to fifth on GC. Carthy dropped two spots to seventh.

Sunday concludes the 104th edition with a 30-km time trial into Milan.

2021 Giro d’Italia Stage 20

1) Damiano Caruso (Italy/Bahrain-Merida) 4:27:

2) Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) +0:24

3) Dan Martinez (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) +0:35



2021 Giro d’Italia GC

1) Egan Bernal (Colombia/Ineos Grenadiers) 81:13:37

2) Damiano Caruso (Italy/Bahrain-Merida) +1:59

3) Simon Yates (Great Britain/BikeExchange) +3:23

4) Alexandr Vlasov (Russia/Astana-Premier Tech) +7:07

5) Romain Bardet (France/DSM) +7:48