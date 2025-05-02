Catharine Pendrel leads Canada’s XC mountain bike team to historic Pan Am success

Canada’s cross-country mountain bike team had a historic showing at the 2024 Pan American Championships in Costa Rica—and behind the scenes was national team coach Catharine Pendrel, helping steer the ship.

“This is probably the best Canadian performance ever at Pan Ams,” Pendrel said from Kamloops. “We came into the weekend with three total titles in the event’s history. We left with four more.”

And the depth wasn’t just in gold medals. “We had juniors in the top four, both U23 fields went one-two and three riders in the elite women’s top 13. We didn’t have any elite men on this project, but across the board, we were strong.”

Learning ground with real stakes

Pendrel, a two-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist, took over as national team coach after retiring from racing in 2021. Now, she’s helping shape the future of Canadian XC. And events like Pan Ams offer a valuable middle ground between domestic racing and world cups.

“There’s a bit more room to experiment,” she says. “You’re still racing to win, but it’s not the same level of stress or depth as Europe, so riders can take risks, try team tactics, work on pacing. That learning space is huge.”

It’s also a performance boost: a top result at Pan Ams can improve international start positions, guarantee world cup short track entries and build confidence for the season ahead.

A team effort, in every sense

More than just results, Pendrel saw a team atmosphere clicking into place.

“We had juniors listening to elite and U23 riders at team meetings, then sharing their own course notes after racing. Everyone had a role to play in each other’s success,” she says. “You could feel the mutual respect and it really elevated the whole group.”

Even without a centralized training hub—Pendrel coaches athletes from across the country remotely—she credits Canada’s growing network of strong clubs and private coaches for preparing riders who show up ready to race.

“Kids are coming into the national program already with technical, tactical and mental skills,” she says. “And they’re seeing their peers succeed internationally. That makes it feel possible.”

Canada’s XC future is airborne

The next generation is also arriving with a higher skill ceiling—especially when it comes to airtime.

“You can’t ride a trail these days without jumps,” Pendrel says, laughing. “But really, there’s been a shift in XC. Since 2020, racecourses have gotten way more technical. Bigger jumps, more drops. You used to see gap jumps that only a few would hit. Now almost everyone does.”

That’s not just about style points—knowing how to jump can be the fastest line. “Our juniors aren’t just jumping,” Pendrel adds. “They’re making smart decisions about how to jump, or when to stay low and fast.”

Jenn Jackson’s breakout is a blueprint

While generational talents like Isabella Holmgren are blowing the doors off early in their careers, Pendrel points to riders like Jenn Jackson as examples of persistence paying off.

“Jenn was putting in the work in the top-30 range for years,” Pendrel says. “Now she’s cracked the top five at a world cup. She’s relatable, she’s tough, and she’s a great example that success doesn’t have to come overnight.”

What’s next?

Pendrel heads to Europe next, supporting juniors and U23s at the HC race in Heubacher and the world cup in Nové Město. She won’t be at every stop—many top Canadians are now racing full-time with pro teams—but she’ll be at select events, checking in, building culture and helping younger riders bridge the gap.

She’s also got her eye on the domestic scene.

As for the five-rider podium debate? Pendrel’s firmly in favour. “That fourth-place finish meant the world to me early in my career. It’s a benchmark. It keeps more people invested and I think it’s better for the sport.”

Canada is coming

If Costa Rica was any indication, Canadian XC is on a roll—and Pendrel is loving her new role behind the tape.

“I feel so lucky. Not many people transition out of racing into something this meaningful. And now I get to stay in the sport, stay with my people and help the next generation find their way.”