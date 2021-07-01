Cavendish edges closer to Merckx’s Tour de France stage win record with second victory

He’s got two wins to go. Mark Cavendish, the Comeback (not quite a) Kid, edged closer to Eddy Merckx’s Tour de France stage win record with his second victory of the 2021 edition on Thursday. In taking his 32nd Tour triumph, also his third win in the town of Châteauroux and first in a decade, Cavendish reinforced his lead in the green jersey competition. Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix) kept safe in the yellow jersey.

The Course

It looked to be a day for a bunch sprint, with a similar profile to Tuesday’s but 10 km longer. The stage moved 160 km southeast through the Centre-Val de Loire region from Tours to Châteauroux.

Wednesday’s time trial was a good one for Jumbo-Visma. The team now has three riders in the top-10.

After some frantic early action and failed breakaways, the day’s rabbits turned out to be Greg Van Avermaet and Roger Kluge. For some reason, Movistar was massed at the front of the peloton for a while, but the field was mostly pulled by Deceuninck-Quick Step and Alpecin-Fenix.

At the intermediate sprint, Italian champion Sonnny Colbrelli took the third-most points and then remonstrated with Nacer Bouhanni for dangerous sprinting and coming together with green jersey Mark Cavendish. But did Cav follow teammate Michael Mørkøv into Bouhanni?

The colour blocks sorted themselves out at the business end of the bunch, and Van Avermaet and Kluge were finally welcomed back to the peloton in Châteauroux with 2.5 km to race.

Deceuninck-Quick Step led under the red kite. The Missile launched. The Missile won.

Stage 7 on Friday has a few climbs in its second half, including the first Cat. 2 of the race.



2021 Tour de France Stage 6

1) Mark Cavendish (Great Britain/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 3:17:36

2) Jasper Philipsen (Belgium/Alpecin-Fenix) s.t.

3) Nacer Bouhanni (France/Arkea-Samsic) s.t.

51) Guillaume Boivin (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) s.t.

94) Hugo Houle (Canada/Astana-Premier Tech) s.t.

104) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) s.t.



2021 Tour de France GC

1) Mathieu van der Poel (The Netherlands/Alpecin-Fenix) 20:09:17

2) Tadej Pogačar (Slovenia/UAE-Emirates) +0:08

3) Wout Van Aert (Denmark/Jumbo-Visma +0:30