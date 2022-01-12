Cavendish ready to turn corner after armed burglary

Mark Cavendish was attacked and robbed at his home in November. The 36-year-old Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl rider recently spoke to BBC Sport about his progress and mindset as he gets ready for the 2022 season.

“You have to bounce back,” he said to the BBC. “People have had worse setbacks, it’s how you deal with them.”

Cavendish and his wife Peta and children were threatened at knifepoint during the robbery. Since then, many of the culprits have been arrested. The Manx Missile was coming off a horrific crash during one of the events at the Ghent Six Day, suffering two broken ribs and a collapsed lung. The crash happened at the end of the race when Gerben Thijsen lost control and caused Kenny de Ketele to abruptly veer up the banking. After his maneuver to avoid Thijsen, there was little room for any riders following him to avoid hitting the deck. The Belgian then clipped wheels with Danish rider Lasse Norman Hansen, who crashed right in front of the Manx Rocket. Both riders then careened and slid to the apron.

The crash sent him to the ICU and he had just gone home to recuperate when he was broken into.

In 2021. Cav won four stages at the Tour de France equalling the all-time record of 34, set by the legendary Eddy Merckx. After several tumultuous years of lackluster results, it was a triumphant return for the former world champ.

He is currently preparing for the season at the team’s training camp in Calpe, Spain,. The terrible experience in November however, has left Cavendish with a different mindset, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

“I want to spend more time at home and see my kids grow up. I don’t want to be tired after training rides and I want to be around at weekends,” he told the BBC.

Many look forward to Cavendish winning at least one more stage, and breaking the all-time record. Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl boss Patrick Lefevere was his eloquent self, saying he could not confirm if the Brit would ride the Tour. “I don’t know. I’m not Madame Soleil, I don’t have the crystal ball.”