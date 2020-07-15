CCES resumes athlete testing with new safety protocols

As athletes across Canada return to training and racing, Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport (CCES) is resuming its doping control testing.

The Canadian anti-doping body temporarily suspended testing during the height of the coronavirus outbreak. Now CCES says it is safe enough to resume testing. While COVID-19 remains a part of life in Canada, significant new safety measures are in place for doping control. These ensure sure the return to sport, and return to anti-doping testing is safe for CCES workers and athletes alike.

“At the very core of our return-to-testing plan is the health and safety of our athletes and our sample collection personnel,” said Paul Melia, President and CEO of the CCES. “The CCES would like to thank athletes and sport organizations for their cooperation and assistance with the implementation of the supplemental sample collection procedures.”

CCES will resume sample collection, including in athletes’ homes, under the Canadian Anti-Doping Program (CADP) effetive July 13, 2020.

All CCES personnel have been retrained to incorporate the new COVID-related supplemental doping control procedures.

CCES new COVID-19 procedures for doping control:

All CCES personnel will complete a COVID-19 self-assessment prior to performing work for the CCES.

All involved in the process will maintain appropriate physical distancing as much as possible.

Only urine sample collection will occur until CCES has developed the appropriate safety enhancements deemed necessary for blood collection.

At the time of notification, athletes will be required to complete a COVID-19 self-assessment as well.

CCES will initially limit the participants in all testing sessions. This will typically mean only one athlete is tested at a time. As restrictions are lifted, testing session sizes may increase.

All participants in the testing session must wear protective masks.

Hand sanitizer will be available for the athlete’s use (and their representative, if applicable).

There will be very limited sharing of supplies.

Further information and education resources are available through CCES.