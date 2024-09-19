Celebrity chef Chris Cosentino: ‘Food I think about while cycling’

Chris Cosentino is a celebrated chef and culinary innovator known for his creative approach to nose-to-tail cooking and his passion for sustainable food practices. He also loves riding his bike. With a background that includes working in top restaurants across the country, Cosentino gained widespread recognition as the executive chef of Incanto in San Francisco, where he showcased his expertise in utilizing every part of the animal.

He is also a prominent television personality, having appeared on shows like Top Chef Masters and Chopped. Beyond his culinary achievements, Cosentino is an advocate for responsible sourcing and often shares his knowledge through cookbooks and public speaking, inspiring others to embrace the full spectrum of ingredients in their cooking.

Shimano recently put out a video where Cosentino marries his love of cycling with food.

Cosentino is known for several signature dishes that highlight his nose-to-tail philosophy and creativity. One standout is the Pig’s Head Reuben, a unique take on the classic sandwich featuring slow-cooked pig’s head, sauerkraut, and melted cheese. He also showcases his commitment to using all parts of the animal through various offal dishes, such as braised lamb heart or roasted veal liver.

Seasonal ingredients shine in his Sunchoke Soup, which is rich and creamy, often garnished with foraged herbs. Additionally, his charcuterie boards feature an array of house-made cured meats, and show off his skills in butchery and preservation. His handmade pasta dishes are another highlight, showcasing whatever is fresh and in season, like wild mushrooms or vibrant vegetables. Those sorts of recipes embody his approach to sustainable cooking.

In the Bay Area, Chris Cosentino uses the region’s long growing season and mild climate to experiment with new flavours and unique ingredients. He finds much of his inspiration while cycling the roads and trails north of San Francisco in the Marin headlands. Riding is key to his creative process; whether he’s exploring Chinatown, riding past wild fennel on Mount Tamalpais, or wandering the hills above Point Reyes, he absorbs what’s in season. This firsthand knowledge fuels his cooking, leading to dishes that showcase seasonal ingredients and his lively approach to food.

If you love food as much as you love bikes, this is a pretty cool video to watch.