Ceratizit Pro Cycling to fold at end of 2025 season

Ceratizit Pro Cycling will bring an end to its 11-year run at the close of the 2025 season, with its final outing scheduled for the Maryland Classic in the U.S. on September 6.

Throughout its history, the team has collected 65 road wins, 13 Women’s WorldTour victories—including a Tour de France Femmes stage—16 track world championships, and four Olympic medals. More than 70 riders have passed through the squad, gaining experience on cycling’s top international stage.

Team manager Claude Sun said in a statement: “The current economic climate has significantly impacted the ability to maintain a WorldTour team. Despite our best efforts to secure new sponsorship, escalating costs and current conditions have made it impossible to continue. It is with deep regret that we confirm the end of Ceratizit Pro Cycling after this season. Our heartfelt thanks go to the Ceratizit Group, Orbea and all of our sponsors for a decade of unwavering support, and to all of our riders, staff, and fans for their dedication and passion over the years.”

The team is home to Victoria’s Sarah Van Dam. Canadian Cycling Magazine has reached out to Van Dam to see what her plans are and will update readers when more is known.