Cervelo recalls 2022 R5 and Caledonia 5s

On Thursday, Cervélo USA, in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada, is conducting a recall of thhe 2022 R5 and Caledonia 5s.

According to Cervélo, there is an issue with the bicycles’ stem faceplate, which could lead to the handlebar slipping at recommended stem bolt torque levels, thereby increasing the risk of a rider losing control of their bicycle and falling. The company said that this issue does not affect any other Cervélo products.

Cervélo advises that if you own a bicycle that is covered by this recall, you should stop riding the bicycle immediately and contact an authorized Cervélo dealer to arrange for a free repair to replace the faceplate.

Cervélo dealers can be located at Cervelo.com